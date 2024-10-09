Smart Locks Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.6 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Locks Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Smart Locks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The smart locks market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.39 billion in 2023 to $2.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased product affordability, evolving design and aesthetics, growing residential and commercial construction, smartphone penetration, consumer demand for convenience.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Locks Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart locks market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government initiatives and regulations, expansion of e-commerce and online sales, integration with smart building solutions, focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, growing interest in smart access control for businesses. Major trends in the forecast period include customization and aesthetics, energy-efficient design considerations, smart locks for rental properties, focus on user-friendly installation, biometric authentication advancements.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Smart Locks Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Smart Locks Market

An increase in the number of residential and commercial projects is expected to propel the growth of the smart locks market going forward. Residential projects refer to the buildings that are used for residential purposes and commercial projects refer to the buildings that are lent for business purposes. Smart locks are adopted by both commercial and residential projects as they provide safety by using different technologies.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Smart Locks Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Allegion PLC, Assa Abloy AB., August Home., Cansec Systems Ltd., Dorma + Kaba Holding AG., Gantner Electronic GmbH., HAVENLock., Honeywell International Inc., Master Lock Company LLC., Onity Inc., Salto Systems., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Schlage., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., UniKey Technologies Inc., U-tec Group Inc., Vivint Inc., Avent Security., Goji., SDS Smart Locks., Mul-T-Lock., Panasonic Corporation., Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems., DESSMANN., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Kaadas., Kwikset., Techlicious LLC., Godrej Group., Adel Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Smart Locks Market Size?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the smart lock market. Major companies operating in the smart lock sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand.

How Is The Global Smart Locks Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Deadbolts, Commercial, Padlocks, Other Products

2) By Communication Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave

3) By Authentication Method: Biometric, Pin Code, RFID Cards

4) By Application: Residential, Hospitality, Enterprise, Critical Infrastructure, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Smart Locks Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart locks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Smart Locks Market Definition

Smart locks refer to a mechanical and electrical lock that may be opened wirelessly with authentication from authorized users by connecting to the home's Wi-Fi network, which allows it to receive the code or smartphone command to lock or unlock to enhance security.

Smart Locks Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global smart locks market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Locks Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart locks market size, smart locks market drivers and trends, smart locks major players and smart locks market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2024



Home Security System Global Market Report 2024



Smart Homes Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.