Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electric hair clipper and trimmer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.38 billion in 2023 to $5.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to user reviews and recommendations, versatile multipurpose tools, environmental considerations, influence of trends and media, customizable styling options.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electric hair clipper and trimmer global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $6.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued grooming emphasis, wireless and cordless preferences, diy haircare and home grooming, professional use and salons, ergonomic design. Major trends in the forecast period include user reviews and recommendations, versatile use cases, environmental sustainability, male grooming market growth, brand innovation and competition.

Growth Driver Of The Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market

Demand for consumer electronic products is expected to propel the growth of the electric hair clipper and trimmer market going forward. Consumer electronics (CE) refer to any electronic equipment intended for purchase and usage by end users or consumers on a daily and non-commercial or professional basis. Electric hair clippers and trimmers are consumer personal care appliances and products for grooming. They are also used to shear animals, and their sales have been growing significantly due to a surge in demand. Additionally, globalization and westernization have also favored the demand for electric hair clippers and trimmers.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market Growth?

Key players in the electric hair clipper and trimmer market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Conair Corporation, Sunbeam Products, Havells India Limited, Xiaomi Corporation, Andis Company Inc., Zed Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Syska LED Lights Private Limited, Brio Product Group, General Electric Company, Remington Rand OF India Ltd., Oster India Private Limited, Babyliss Ltd., Hatteker, Braun GmbH, Riwa Ltd., Surker, Yichang Gemei Trading Co. Ltd., Hangsun Electronics Ltd., Flyco Auto Pvt. Ltd., Yiwu Kemei Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Bevel Tech Group, Inalsa Appliances Limited, Vector Group Ltd., Laiwu Gemei Advertising Co. Ltd., Floresta Real India Pvt. Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market Overview?

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the electric hair clipper and trimmer market. Electronic device development and innovations progress the industry's demand for electric hair clippers and trimmers. The market is witnessing the implementation of compact, water-resistant, high torque-motored, cordless, and higher power outage products.

How Is The Global Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Corded, Cordless

2) By Distribution Channels: Offline Sales, Online Sales

3) By Application: Adults, Kids, Cattles

4) By End-Users: House-Holds, Barbers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market

North America was the largest region in the electric hair clipper and trimmer market in 2023. The regions covered in the electric hair clipper and trimmer global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Market Definition

Electric hair clippers and trimmers are electrical grooming equipment with small moving blades that are used to cut hair. They operate on the same concept as scissors but differ from both scissors and razors. A clipper is meant for bulk hair cutting on a large area of application but does not cut particularly near the skin; it is usually used for human hair and to shear cattle animals. A trimmer is an equipment, used for grooming human hair that works very close to the skin and is meant for edging, outlining dry shaving, and mild shaping on limited areas of application.

Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electric hair clipper and trimmer market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electric Hair Clipper And Trimmer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric hair clipper and trimmer market size , electric hair clipper and trimmer market drivers and trends, electric hair clipper and trimmer market major players, electric hair clipper and trimmer competitors' revenues, electric hair clipper and trimmer market positioning, and electric hair clipper and trimmer market growth across geographies. The electric hair clipper and trimmer global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

