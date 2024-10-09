Solar Encapsulation Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.3 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 22.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Encapsulation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The solar encapsulation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $4.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased government incentives and subsidies for solar energy adoption, increased awareness and concern for environmental sustainability, growing demand for clean and renewable energy sources, reduction in the cost of solar energy production, growing popularity of solar pv modules.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Solar Encapsulation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The solar encapsulation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding solar energy sector in emerging economies, rising demand for photovoltaic solar systems, implementation of transparent conductive materials, integration of energy storage solutions with solar encapsulation systems. Major trends in the forecast period include innovations in encapsulation materials, research and development in advanced encapsulation materials, development of lightweight and flexible solar encapsulation materials, emergence of smart encapsulation technologies for real-time monitoring and maintenance, customization of encapsulation materials for specific climate conditions.

Growth Driver Of The Solar Encapsulation Market

The rising demand for rooftop photovoltaics (PV) installations in developing economies is driving the growth of the solar encapsulation market. A PV system is an electric power system designed to supply usable solar power through photovoltaics (PV) and consists of an arrangement of components, including solar panels, to absorb and convert sunlight into electricity. Due to growing environmental concerns and depleting conventional energy sources, there has been a substantial shift toward renewable energy sources such as solar energy and the installation of PV systems, including rooftop PV installations. The demand for solar encapsulation increases in response to the rising rooftop PV installations in developing economies, as solar encapsulation is a mandatory process to ensure that PVs are reliable and to enable a longer life.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Solar Encapsulation Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Akcome Science and Technology Co. Ltd., STR Holding Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Dow Inc., Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Trosifol India Pvt. Ltd., First Solar Inc., Ai Technology Inc., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd., Changzhou Sveck Technology Co. Ltd., Coveme SpA, Encapsulantes de Valor Agregado S. A. de C. V., Eva SA, Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH, Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hiuv New Materials Co. Ltd., Isovoltaic AG, Jolywood Sunwatt Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Krempel GmbH, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Madico Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Renolit SE, Saint-Gobain SA, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Solutia Inc., Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Zhejiang Reisun Solar Energy Co. Ltd., PVB Interlayer Products Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Solar Encapsulation Market Size?

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the solar encapsulation market. Major players in the market are focusing on launching and implementing advanced encapsulation technology for solar modules. The advanced encapsulation technologies replace the gaps between solar cells and improve the efficiency of PV modules while incorporating modular designs. By the use of advanced encapsulation technologies, companies can increase their business and gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Solar Encapsulation Market Segmented?

1) By Material: Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, UV Curable Resin, Other Materials

2) By Solar Module: Polycrystalline Silicon Cells, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Other Solar Modules

3) By Application: Automotive, Electronics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Solar Encapsulation Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solar encapsulation market in 2023. The regions covered in the solar encapsulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Solar Encapsulation Market Definition

Solar encapsulation refers to a process that is used to protect solar panels and equipment against degradation. Encapsulation is an important part of the solar cell manufacturing process to protect solar panels and equipment against degradation due to various external and environmental factors. The solar encapsulation aids to increase the life of solar cells, reduce stability issues, and provide protection against ultraviolet (UV) radiation and corrosion, temperature changes, and low mechanical stress.

Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global solar encapsulation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on solar encapsulation market size, solar encapsulation market drivers and trends, solar encapsulation market major players and solar encapsulation market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

