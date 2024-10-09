Revealing The Story Of The Ages - Beverly S. Csordas Chronicles 400 Years Of Family History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beverly S. Csordas brings to light a chronicle of American heritage in her latest book, 'The Olden Days: My Mother's Family History.' This remarkable tome opens a window to the rich shades of American family evolution, stretching across a vast expanse of more than four centuries.Beverly S. Csordas, through careful research and deep personal reflection, has pieced together the puzzle of her maternal lineage. The book, covering the period from 1570 to 1997, is more than a family tree-it's a narrative enriched with personal stories, diary entries, and letters that not only reflect the author's heritage but echo the collective memory of an American experience.“The Olden Days: My Mother's Family History” is an invitation to travel through time, exploring the lives and stories that knit the fabric of the Concklin, Johnson, and Miller families into the broader history of Rockland County, New York. This comprehensive account reaches back to the days of Dutch and English settlers and stretches through the significant events that shaped the nation, as seen through the lens of one family's experience.This book brings to light an essential truth: by sharing our personal and family narratives, we turn them into a cherished heritage. It's a tribute to the profound significance of our shared histories. These stories provide invaluable perspectives and fortify our sense of self - elements that would fade away if not preserved. The aim of this book is to enrich lives by weaving readers into the enduring narratives that have shaped us through the ages.Beverly's dedication to preserving and sharing her family's journey is driven by the hope that current and future generations will find value and inspiration in understanding where they come from.In a world where the individual can often feel adrift, "The Olden Days: My Mother's Family History" offers a sense of belonging and identity, presenting a unique opportunity for reflection on one's place within the continuum of history.About the Author:Beverly Schultz Csordas, an author living in Kailua, Hawaii, presents a compelling chronicle of her lineage in "The Olden Days: My Mother's Family History." Her work is a detailed compilation of over four centuries of the Concklin, Johnson, and Miller family histories in Rockland County, New York, pieced together through diaries, letters, and personal accounts. Csordas encourages everyone to weave their own histories, reinforcing that each story, whether a brief reflection or a detailed account, is a vital thread in the fabric of our collective history, invaluable to current and future generations.

Beverly S. Csordas

Beverly S. Csordas

+1 8087287123

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.