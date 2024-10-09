(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Medical Imaging Market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.95%

during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

integration of AI with medical imaging. However,

high costs associated with medical imaging

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global medical imaging market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Medical Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, Agilent Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Canfield Scientific Inc., Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Imaging Systems, Medtronic, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics International N.V.

The medical imaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of AI technology. This innovation automates and standardizes diagnostic procedures, enhances equipment features, and increases productivity and accuracy for radiologists and technicians. AI techniques like object detection and image segmentation enable faster and accurate pattern identification. Notable companies like Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare are collaborating with tech firms to advance AI in medical imaging. Startups and increased funding are also driving AI adoption, leading to improved imaging quality and market growth.



The Medical Imaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology. Diagnostics are becoming more precise with the use of technologies like CT, MRI, and Ultrasound . The adoption of digital imaging systems is increasing, allowing for easier storage and access to medical images. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in medical imaging is a trending development, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses. Cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are major areas of focus in medical imaging. The market is expected to continue growing as technology advances and healthcare needs evolve.



The medical imaging market faces significant challenges due to the high costs of equipment and related procedures. The expense of MRI machines, ranging from USD150,000 to USD300,000, and additional costs for installation, maintenance, and replacement parts, add to the financial burden for hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. Annual service maintenance costs for PET/CT scanners and CT systems can reach up to USD120,000 and USD140,000, respectively. These costs hinder market growth as diagnostic procedures, such as MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays, can cost patients and healthcare facilities substantial amounts, limiting their adoption, particularly in developing countries.

.



The Medical Imaging Market faces several challenges in the implementation and utilization of advanced technologies. These include the high cost of equipment and maintenance, the need for specialized training and expertise, and the large volume of data that must be managed and analyzed. Additionally, there is a growing need for interoperability and standardization across different imaging modalities and systems. Radiology departments must adapt to these challenges to provide accurate and timely diagnoses, while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms can help address some of these challenges by improving efficiency and accuracy, but also require careful consideration of ethical and regulatory issues.

This medical imaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Diagnostic imaging centers 1.3 Others



2.1 X-ray imaging

2.2 Ultrasound imaging

2.3 MRI

2.4 CT scanner imaging 2.5 SPECT/PET imaging



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Hospitals-

The medical imaging market is experiencing notable growth due to the increasing demand for advanced imaging techniques in hospitals. AI technology is automating image quantification and recognition, enhancing market expansion. Chronic diseases' prevalence, particularly among the elderly, fuels demand for medical imaging in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Technological innovations and rising healthcare costs are additional growth drivers. Furthermore, ongoing R&D activities, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of novel medical imaging methods are boosting market growth.

The medical imaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for early detection tools and advanced imaging technologies. New facilities are being established to accommodate state-of-the-art imaging modalities such as X-Ray , cardiovascular ultrasound, and optical CT scanners. Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are revolutionizing radiology operations by reducing turnaround times and improving diagnostic accuracy. Teaching hospitals and universities are collaborating to integrate AI technology into their curriculum and research initiatives. Notable advancements include Google's DeepMind partnership with Moorfields Eye Hospital for age-related macular degeneration diagnosis using AI. The market also includes 3D MRI and CT scans, which are essential for radiologists to make informed diagnoses using ultrasound systems.

The Medical Imaging Market encompasses a range of diagnostic imaging modalities, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, and Nuclear Medicine. These technologies enable healthcare professionals to visualize and diagnose various medical conditions, from simple injuries to complex diseases. The market is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms in medical imaging is a significant trend, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. The market is segmented by imaging modalities, applications, end-users, and regions. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, and the continuous development of advanced imaging technologies.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

