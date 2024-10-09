Oceanagold Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2024 Results And Conference Call
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF )
("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on Wednesday November 6th, 2024. The results will be made available on the Company's website at .
Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Thursday November 7th, 2024, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
To register, please copy and paste the LINK into your browser:
Toll-free North America: +1-888-510-2154
International: +1 437-900-0527
If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
