(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 10.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

13.63%

during the forecast period. Shift toward SOA is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising demand for data integration and visual analytics . However,

bandwidth and connectivity issues

bandwidth and connectivity issues poses a challenge - Key market players include Accenture Plc, Board International SA, GS Topco GP LLC, GoodData Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SaaS-based business analytics market 2024-2028

Saas-Based Business Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.63% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10198.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Board International SA, GS Topco GP LLC, GoodData Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

SaaS-based business analytics solutions enable enterprises to integrate their back-office systems with database management systems, streamlining workflows and granting users access to vast data sets. These tools facilitate the integration of technical and business processes from various sources, converting raw data into valuable insights. With the escalating volume of data, analyzing, transforming, monitoring, and interpreting data has become essential for businesses. Globalization necessitates real-time connections between customers, suppliers, and resources. To link multiple enterprise systems with web and wireless applications, companies require integration platforms. Businesses integrate data with business intelligence systems to examine various data sets, such as sales data, for informed decision-making. Organizations also combine business analytics software with visual analytics tools for the dynamic representation of data. Visual analytics technology generates graphical representations of charts and graphs, like heat maps, to essential points and metrics through various graphical reorientations. Microsoft's Power BI, a SaaS-based business analytics solution, offers interactive visual analytics representations.



The SaaS-based business analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for data-driven insights in various industries, particularly in Big Finance and Business (BFSI). Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are driving this trend, enabling predictive analytics and process automation. Cloud technology, specifically cloud-based solutions, is a key factor in this growth. Large enterprises are increasingly moving away from on-premise software towards cloud-based approaches for data storage, management, and analysis. Tech-savvy consumers and digital transformation are also major drivers, with real-time insights and personalized services becoming increasingly important. Government investments in data analytics are also fueling growth. The market offers various data analytics tools, providing real-time analytics, data visualization, and data security. The pay-as-you-go model and subscription fees make these solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes. Network monitoring, asset utilization, sales performance, customer behavior, and customer service are some of the key areas where SaaS-based analytics is making a difference. Data processing and data analysis are at the heart of these solutions, providing informed decisions and improving customer experience. Data security is a top priority, with various measures in place to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.



Cloud-based business analytics solutions, such as SaaS (Software as a Service), offer enterprises faster data access for efficient business operations. However, connectivity issues in the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) infrastructure can hinder performance. Packet loss and latency are common challenges when accessing cloud computing services from remote locations. Vendors must ensure their networking infrastructure is free from these issues to meet service level agreements. Network and data isolation are also concerns with SaaS-based business analytics software . To mitigate risks, vendors should provide backup and recovery solutions in case of network failures. Efficient connectivity is crucial for uninterrupted testing processes, ensuring seamless data access and server functionality.

The Saas-Based Business Analytics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data insights from various industries like Retail and E-commerce, Telecom and IT , Healthcare, and SMEs. However, challenges persist in delivering an optimal customer experience with personalized services, ensuring data security, and handling mission-critical workloads. Data processing and visualization require technical expertise, and the choice between on-site and cloud-based approaches depends on factors like bandwidth and connection. Data analytics tools must integrate seamlessly with hardware and provide data science capabilities for data-driven decisions. Big data and business intelligence are essential for informed decisions, but the pay-as-you-go model and subscription fees can be a concern for some organizations. Data integration is crucial, and service-oriented architecture plays a vital role in ensuring seamless data flow. Challenges in data processing, data visualization, data security, and data analytics tools can hinder the adoption of Saas-Based Business Analytics. Addressing these challenges requires a focus on real-time analytics, data science, and a user-friendly interface for various industries, including retailers and data-driven startups.

This saas-based business analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Retail

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Telecom

1.4 Healthcare 1.5 Others



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Retail-

The retail industry's dynamic nature, driven by e-commerce technologies, necessitates effective business analytics for maximizing profits. Retailers can reduce capital expenditure by subscribing to cloud-based retail analytics solutions, which connect stakeholders in the supply chain management (SCM) systems. Real-time decision-making is achievable through business analytics in SCM, with leading retailers like Walmart utilizing this for operational efficiency and control. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's negative impact, the adoption of cloud-based applications is forecasted to fuel market growth.

The Saas-based business analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. These technologies enable process automation and data integration, providing insights that help businesses make informed decisions in real-time. The cloud technology-driven model offers flexibility, scalability, and cost savings, making it an attractive option for industries such as BFSI and telecom, as well as retailers and SMEs. On-site business analytics and service-oriented architecture are also being complemented by the on-demand, on-cloud analytics solutions. E-commerce technology and data science are further driving the market growth by providing visual analytics and advanced analytics capabilities. Overall, the market is poised for continued growth as more businesses recognize the value of data-driven insights.

The SaaS-based business analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like Big data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. These technologies enable process automation, real-time insights, and data-driven decisions for businesses across various industries, including BFSI, retail, telecom, and healthcare. Cloud technology plays a crucial role in delivering on-demand, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for large enterprises and data-driven startups alike. Cloud-based solutions, available in public, private, and hybrid models, offer advantages such as pay-as-you-go and subscription fees, making them an attractive alternative to on-premise software. Real-time analytics and machine learning solutions provide valuable data insights for tech-savvy consumers, driving digital transformation and customer experience enhancements. Government investments and customer behavior data analysis contribute to the market's growth, with applications ranging from network monitoring and asset utilization to real-time energy trading and customer service. Data management, data security, and data visualization tools are essential components of SaaS-based business analytics, ensuring informed decisions and mission-critical workloads. SMEs and data-driven startups benefit from the cloud-based approach, which offers scalability, ease of integration, and affordability. The market also caters to industries like retail and e-commerce, telecom and IT, and healthcare, addressing their unique data processing and bandwidth requirements. Overall, the SaaS-based business analytics market continues to evolve, driven by the increasing importance of data-driven insights and informed decision-making.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

