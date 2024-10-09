SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: RVNC ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle

The investigation concerns whether Revance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On September 23, 2024, Revance disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "received a notice to remedy alleged material breaches, including breaches of the maximum levels of buffer stock and required efforts to promote and sell Teoxane products, under the Company's exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane SA". Due to the dispute with

Teoxane, Revance advised that the previously announced tender offer by Crown Laboratories, Inc. had been delayed until at least October 4, 2024.



On this news, Revance's stock price fell $0.445 per share, or 7.66%, to close at $5.365 per share on September 23, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

