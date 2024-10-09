Indigital Prepares To Support 911 Services As Hurricane Milton Approaches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INdigital , a leading Next Generation 911 solutions provider, has deployed its emergency response team to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton. The team, including technicians, MEVO coordinators, chief information officer, Florida manager, and Florida service manager, will be stationed throughout Florida, ready to assist Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) facing potential service disruptions. Equipped with MEVO Anywhere Kits and over twenty Starlink units, INdigital is prepared to restore critical 911 services in areas impacted by the hurricane.

In addition to on-the-ground support, INdigital is maintaining constant communication with its customers, holding calls twice daily to answer questions and provide guidance throughout the week. "We're doing everything we can to assist our partners during this critical time," said Eric Hartman, Vice President at INdigital. "We aim to ensure PSAPs are supported in real-time and can serve their communities no matter what."

The deployment of INdigital's MEVO Anywhere Kits , along with Starlink satellite internet, offers a resilient solution for 911 centers in affected areas. The MEVO Anywhere Kit is a mobile, IP-based call-handling system that ensures emergency services can continue receiving and processing 911 calls, even in remote or heavily impacted regions. This technology enables full functionality for PSAPs, including location services, mapping, administrative calls, and essential features like call transfer and conferencing. Starlink's connectivity is crucial in regions where traditional communication lines may be down, ensuring that PSAPs remain operational. NG911 technology plays a pivotal role by allowing this flexibility, enabling real-time data, voice, and video transmission during emergencies.

"Our MEVO Anywhere Kits give PSAPs the ability to operate even in extreme conditions," said Caleb Branch, VP of Market Management at INdigital. "We've deployed everything necessary to support uninterrupted 911 services, with our NSOC team on standby to ensure smooth transitions."

Bob Brown, CIO at INdigital, emphasized the role of NG911 technology: "Next Generation 911 allows for more robust, flexible systems, and this hurricane response highlights why the switch to NG911 is so critical. The enhanced capabilities ensure 911 services can continue without interruption, providing a lifeline during emergencies."

As Hurricane Milton approaches, INdigital is fully prepared to support PSAPs in need. Together, we can ensure that every citizen continues to have access to life-saving emergency services.

SOURCE INdigital

