Rhonda Walker Foundation CEO To Conclude Tenure, Ensuring Smooth Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years of outstanding leadership to the Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF), CEO Ruselda Villanueva Johnson will be concluding her tenure with the organization. Johnson's remarkable 40 years of experience, knowledge, and esteemed reputation in the nonprofit sector have played a pivotal role in the growth and success of the foundation.

RWF CEO to conclude tenure

Continue Reading

During Johnson's tenure, the Foundation has achieved significant milestones and made a lasting impact on the young teen girls we serve and our community. Her exceptional leadership and commitment have been instrumental in driving our organization forward.

"Working closely with Ruselda as our CEO has been an absolutely incredible experience," said Rhonda Walker, RWF Founder. "She has not only been an exceptional leader, but also a mentor and a true friend. The impact of her contributions is beyond measure, and we are forever grateful. As we move forward, we maintain confident in the capabilities of our dedicated team, supported by our passionate volunteers, committed board members, and generous supporters."

To ensure a seamless transition in leadership, a comprehensive plan has been implemented. The RWF's Board of Directors is actively engaged in conducting a search for a visionary leader who will guide the organization into its next chapter. During this process, Johnson will continue to serve as CEO until the end of the year, providing valuable assistance in identifying and transitioning her successor.

"It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside such dedicated individuals and witness the incredible impact we have made in the lives of young girls in our community," said Johnson. A heartfelt thank you extends to the remarkable RWF staff, Board, Teens, Donors, Mentors and countless others who have supported and accompanied me on this awe-inspiring and empowering journey."

Ensuring transparency throughout this transition period, RWF will keep all stakeholders informed and provide updates on the progress in the search for a new CEO. RWF has retained The Hunter Group for this strategic executive search.



About RWF

The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city teen girls in Detroit, Michigan. We offer a comprehensive program that combines academic support, college preparation, career exploration, and personal development to equip young girls with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to excel. Through our award-winning five-year program, we strive to instill in our girls a strong sense of self-worth, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service.

We rely on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers to continue making a difference. For more information, please visit

or follow on social.

Media Contact: Holly A. Murphy

[email protected]

313-263-1629

SOURCE Rhonda Walker Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED