The Wendy's Company To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On October 31

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) will release its third quarter 2024 results before the opens on Thursday, October 31. The Company will host a call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at . The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 838590. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert.

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others.

This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®

and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system.

Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at . Visit

and

for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Investor Contact :

Aaron Broholm

Head of Investor Relations

(614) 764-3345; [email protected]



SOURCE The Wendy's Company

