BAE Systems Receives Order To Produce Additional Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles For The U.S. Army

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Follow-on order ensures increased options, modernized capabilities for Armored Brigade Combat Teams

YORK, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) has received a $184 million contract modification to produce an additional 48 Armored Multi-Purpose

(AMPV) for the U.S. Army. The order is in addition to the existing full-rate production contract.

The five variants include General Purpose, Mortar Carrier, Medical Evacuation, Medical Treatment, and Mission Command.

The AMPV family of vehicles replaces the Army's legacy M113s and modernizes the force by providing critical survivability, mobility, on-board power and interoperability upgrades to the Armored Brigade Combat Team.

The AMPV family of vehicles (FoV) replaces the Army's legacy M113s and modernizes the force by providing critical survivability, mobility, on-board

power and interoperability upgrades to the Armored Brigade Combat Team. The FoV is currently built in five variants including the General Purpose, Mortar Carrier, Medical Evacuation, Medical Treatment, and Mission Command vehicles.

"Soldiers deserve advanced capabilities like the AMPV that have been successfully tested to accomplish the many mission roles they will serve in the formation," said Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director for BAE Systems. "It's remarkable to have advanced to this stage of full-rate production. We value our continued partnerships with the Army and our suppliers who work alongside us to ensure we keep producing these critical combat vehicles at higher, sustainable volumes."

In addition to full-rate production efforts, BAE Systems will soon finalize a large-scale expansion effort in York, Pennsylvania, which includes the AMPV production line. The expansion and multi-faceted engineering work across the Company's industrial network provides the capacity and technology necessary to deliver the vehicles at greater rates for the U.S. and potential international customers.

Work on the AMPV program takes place across BAE Systems' industrial network, which includes facilities in Aiken, South Carolina; Anniston, Alabama; Phoenix, Arizona; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania.

