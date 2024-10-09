REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 9, 2024 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On October 7, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons following a change to BlackRock's group structure. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,032,521 shares and 83,900 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on October 1, 2024 (34,389,015).

The notification dated October 3, 2024 contains the following information: