CBORD Achieves Stateramp Authorization For Online Transaction Processing

StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Achieving StateRAMP Authorization demonstrates CBORD's dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of government agencies and organizations.

CBORD's Online Transaction Processing, a cutting-edge solution designed to securely process and manage financial transactions across various platforms, has undergone a rigorous third-party assessment and review by the StateRAMP Program Management Office. This achievement reflects CBORD's unwavering commitment to delivering a secure and reliable solution government agencies can rely on to safeguard their data and operations.

Josh Elder, CBORD's information security officer, expressed his excitement about achieving StateRAMP Authorization, saying,“At CBORD, we are committed to ensuring our solutions are secure, reliable, and compliant. Achieving StateRAMP Authorization enables us to demonstrate our commitment to meeting the rigorous cybersecurity requirements needed to serve state and local governments.”

Government agencies and organizations can now confidently rely on CBORD's StateRAMP Authorized CBORD Online Transaction Processing to streamline their operations, reduce risk, and enhance data security.

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is a leading provider of food and nutrition management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff and administrators.

