Antero Resources Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
Date
10/9/2024 4:31:07 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DENVER, Oct.
9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR )
("Antero" or the "Company") announced today that the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2024
earnings release on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference "Antero Resources." A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13743805. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at .
The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 9:00 am MT.
Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM ), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S.
The Company's website is located at .
SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09102024003732001241ID1108763742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.