Clorox Announces Oct. 30 Webcast Of First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
10/9/2024 4:31:07 PM
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) will issue its first-quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2024. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:
1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET: Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website
2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET: Live
Q&A Audio webcast for analysts with Chair and CEO Linda Rendle and Chief financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen
Links to the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results .
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany
to learn more.
