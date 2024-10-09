Clorox Announces Oct. 30 Webcast Of First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) will issue its first-quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2024. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:



1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET: Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET: Live

Q&A webcast for analysts with Chair and CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Officer Kevin Jacobsen

Links to the webcast, press release and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results .

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany

to learn more.

