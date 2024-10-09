SM ENERGY SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL
Date
10/9/2024 4:31:07 PM
DENVER, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM ) today announces that it expects to release its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results after market hours on October 31, 2024. See schedule below:
October 31, 2024 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing the third quarter 2024 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at .
November 1, 2024 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the third quarter 2024 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via:
Webcast (available live and for replay) - on the Company's website at (replay accessible approximately 1 hour after the live call); or
Telephone - join the live conference call by registering at: . Dial-in for domestic toll free/International is 877-407-6050 / +1 201-689-8022.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and
NGLs in the states of Texas and Utah. SM
Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at .
SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS
Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected] , 303-864-2507
Lindsay Miller, [email protected] , 303-830-5860
