Genelux Corporation To Participate In The 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick , President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will participate at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit taking place October 15-17, 2024.



Mr. Zindrick will discuss clinical-stage programs, recent announcements, and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat with Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director, Head of Biotechnology Research, which is scheduled for 2:00 pm E.T. on October 15, 2024.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its' proprietary CHOICETM platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn .

