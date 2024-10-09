Clearway Energy, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Third Quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Management will present the results during a call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.



A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company's website at and clicking on“Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

