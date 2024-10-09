عربي


Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2024 Assets Under Management


10/9/2024 4:30:49 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2024 totaled $167.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of September 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities $ 22,005
Global Discovery 1,688
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,792
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,177
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 360
Non-U.S. Growth 13,217
China Post-Venture 188
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,931
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,863
Value Income 17
International Value Team
International Value 46,605
International Explorer 343
Global Value Team
Global Value 29,390
Select Equity 338
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,006
Credit Team
High Income 11,295
Credit Opportunities 254
Floating Rate 73
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,225
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,175
Antero Peak Hedge 228
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,311
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 655
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,024
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 680
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 167,840

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $97.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).


ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ...
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

