Solis Mammography Announces Acquisition Of Breast Center Of Acadiana In South Louisiana

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Mammography ,

a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has announced the of Breast Center of Acadiana in South Louisiana. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Gary Mathews, Breast Center of Acadiana has provided patients with an advanced standard of care through two dedicated screening and diagnostic breast radiology imaging locations in Lafayette and Youngsville, Louisiana.

Breast Center of Acadiana's legacy of providing specialized expertise in a caring and compassionate setting makes it a natural fit in the growing national Solis Mammography family of innovative wellness and diagnostic imaging centers. As a leader in breast imaging and an innovator in women's health, with multiple recent advancements in AI-screening technology, Solis Mammography's philosophy of providing clinical and technical excellence in a patient-focused environment is a four-decade-long tradition of care.

"South Louisiana is a vibrant and economically robust region," said Grant Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. "We're looking forward to building on Breast Center of Acadiana's legacy of quality care by expanding access to state-of-the-art imaging and our suite of innovative clinical advancements. Our goal with every market and every community we enter is to advance our mission of early breast cancer detection to positively impact more lives."

Solis Mammography's acquisition of Breast Center of Acadiana expands its footprint into its 18th major market.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 135 centers in 18 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, the greater Philadelphia area, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Gainesville, Florida, and through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

