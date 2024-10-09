(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of 2seventy bio, Inc. (“2seventy bio” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSVT). Investors who purchased 2seventy bio securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/TSVT .



On September 25, 2024, 2seventy bio issued a press release announcing that it“will discontinue enrollment in its ongoing Phase 3 KarMMa-9 study evaluating Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) with lenalidomide maintenance versus lenalidomide maintenance alone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who have suboptimal response to autologous stem cell transplant.” Explaining the decision, the Company's Chief Executive Officer cited“a greatly improved NDMM treatment landscape and . . . our rigorous review of the business case for the KarMMa-9 study”. On this news, 2seventy bio's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 25, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased 2seventy bio securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

