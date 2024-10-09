Urgently Earns Autotech Breakthrough Award For ‘Overall Transportation Tech Of The Year’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urgently was recognized for its next-generation yield-based pricing technology, introduced earlier this year.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance and services, today announced it has earned the“Overall Tech of the Year” award in the 2024 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the standout companies, products and services in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.



Urgently was recognized for its next-generation yield-based pricing technology, which was introduced earlier this year. This AI-driven dynamic pricing technology makes it possible to reliably predict and optimize job prices for roadside assistance services, leading to higher-quality customer experiences. Real-time yield-based pricing allows Urgently to better manage surges in roadside assistance demand, similar to surge pricing used by ride-hail services.

Insights and predictive pricing generated by this technology empower Urgently's customer partners to build roadside assistance programs that best fit their business goals, such as:



Maximizing performance while maintaining a stable cost structure

Balancing performance and cost by market Increasing performance by market or job attribute, such as a premium/VIP program



“This award is the result of our hard-working data and engineering teams who developed our yield-based pricing technology, and who continually look for ways to apply technology to advance the roadside experience,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Urgently.“We're thrilled to be featured alongside other automotive technology leaders and to be recognized for our innovative work in this industry.”

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company's digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

