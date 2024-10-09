Join The Collaborative Movement Be A Part Of Divorce With Respect Weektm In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2025TM will happen March 3-9

Collaborative Divorce Professionals have the chance to participate in Divorce With Respect Week 2025TM.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Divorce professionals have an opportunity to join Divorce With Respect WeekTM for 2025. Participating professionals will be part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot. Divorce With Respect WeekTM is March 3 through March 9, 2025, and is a time for the Collaborative Divorce community to come together in a united voice to tell the potential clients about the benefits of using the Collaborative process for their divorce.Divorce with Respect WeekTM was started in 2021 by Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) and has seen traffic to the website grow to include all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Divorce With Respect WeekTM2025 will be larger than ever, giving Collaborative professionals access to a nationwide audience of potential clients.“This is an amazing opportunity where Collaborative Divorce professionals can empower couples with knowledge and compassion, transforming the journey of separation into a constructive and respectful process,” said Melissa Lenon, chair of the Collaborative Practice California public education committee.During Divorce With Respect WeekTM, participating Collaborative Divorce professionals agree to conduct up to three 30-minute free virtual consultations. Potential clients will contact participating professionals through the Divorce With Respect WeekTM website ( ) to schedule a consultation.Collaborative Divorce professionals who are interested in joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM for 2025 can visit or contact ... for more information.

