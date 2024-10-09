Canscribe Career College Wins Big At The AHDI Conference With 3 Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CanScribe Career College logo

CanScribe wins 3 AHDI awards

CanScribe Career College and its staff have been honored with not one, not two, but THREE prestigious AHDI Awards for 2024!

- Justin ChapmanKELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CanScribe Career College and its staff have been honored with not one, not two, but THREE prestigious AHDI Awards for 2024!.School of Excellence Award.Circle of Excellence Award.Educator of the Year AwardThese accolades were presented by the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI), a leading authority in the healthcare documentation field, recognizing CanScribe's commitment to education excellence."This incredible recognition from AHDI reinforces our mission to maintain the highest standards in healthcare documentation education. We couldn't be more grateful for this honor, and we look forward to continuing to uphold the values that have made these achievements possible." says Justin Chapman, Chief Operations Officer at CanScribe Career College.Sheila Guston, AHDI's CEO states, "AHDI is once again thrilled to recognize CanScribe Career College at this year's Healthcare Documentation Integrity Virtual Conference! CanScribe's Instructional Team, comprised of Sara Berry, CHDS, Leslie Meger, CHDS, and Laurie Monks, CHDS, was nominated for the Circle of Excellence award and won! Each member of their team was also nominated individually for AHDI's Educator of the Year Award. We congratulate CanScribe Career College's Instruction Team for winning the Circle of Excellence award and Sara Berry, CHDS, for winning Educator of the Year! It comes as no surprise that CanScribe was also recognized with AHDI's 2024 School of Excellence Award! AHDI appreciates CanScribe's ongoing commitment to quality healthcare documentation, to staff development, and student education."CanScribe's AwardsCircle of Excellence Award includes the following CanScribe Instructors:Sara Berry, CHDS; Leslie Meger, CHDS; and Laurie Monks, CHDS“The Circle of Excellence award serves to recognize a group or team of individuals who work in the healthcare documentation industry for outstanding accomplishment within a healthcare organization.”Educator of the Year Award: Sara Berry, CHDS“This award serves to recognize an individual professional member who has demonstrated excellence in the area of healthcare documentation education.”School of Excellence Award: CanScribe Career College“The School of Excellence award serves to recognize an Educational or Individual Professional member who employs instructors of healthcare documentation courses, for outstanding commitment to the professional development of its students and their success.”About AHDIThe Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting excellence and ensuring high standards in healthcare documentation. Founded in 1978, AHDI is committed to supporting healthcare documentation specialists, medical transcriptionists, and related professionals by advocating for accuracy, integrity, and quality in healthcare records. AHDI provides valuable resources, including professional development opportunities, certification programs, and continuing education, to enhance the skills and knowledge of its members.About CanScribeCanScribe Career College is designated with the Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) through the British Columbia Ministry of Post-Secondary Education & Future Skills. CanScribe was founded in 2002 as one of the first online schools in Canada and has become a global leader in the creation and delivery of online programs in Business, Healthcare, Information Technology, ESL, along with customized industry and employer training .

Justin Chapman

CanScribe Career Centre Inc.

+1 236-700-8451

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.