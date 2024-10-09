Petsmart Charities Raises Funds To Support Hurricane Disaster Relief Through In-Store Fundraiser

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Donations collected in PetSmart stores will help fund aid to pets and families affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities® , the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, announces an in-store disaster response fundraising drive beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 13 across all U.S. PetSmart stores to help pets, families and communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. While the impacts of Hurricane Helene are still being understood and as Hurricane Milton makes landfall, PetSmart Charities is focused on helping families with pets access pet food and supplies, pet-friendly sheltering and support.

Animal Search And Rescue (ASAR)'s pet rescue efforts are supported by a $30,000 Disaster Response grant from PetSmart Charities, part of the charity's initial $500,000 commitment to help pets and their families impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Continue Reading

Donors can now help support pets during response efforts by contributing directly to the charity's Disaster Response fund in PetSmart stores. Stores nationwide will feature a check-out card at registers with $2, $5, $10, and $20 donation options, inviting pet parents to donate specifically to PetSmart Charities' natural disaster relief efforts. PetSmart Charities committed an initial $500,000 in disaster response grants this past week in support of organizations providing search and rescue efforts and other critical relief for pets and their families in affected areas. Partner organizations

located in areas impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton can apply for grant funds via the PetSmart Charities Disaster Response Portal.

In the event of large-scale natural disasters, PetSmart Charities activates specific funding designated to responders that support relief, response and recovery efforts of pets. These grants provide funding for essential pet shelter supplies and infrastructure, reunification efforts, and resources for volunteers and staff aiding pets in affected areas. Funding also supports animal shelters needing critical pet supplies such as kennels, crates, pet food, safe water, vaccinations and immediate veterinary care as well as staffing and volunteer costs.

"We're only beginning to grasp the full impact of Hurricane Helene on pets and their families," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities. "With Hurricane Milton looming, the need for support will be even greater. Disasters can strike at any moment. That's why PetSmart Charities is in constant contact with our national and local disaster response partners, including the American Red Cross, to ensure they have the necessary resources to support pets and their families in emergencies."

PetSmart Charities provides ongoing support of the American Red Cross through a three-year commitment of more than $2 million in grant funding to keep pets and their families together in emergencies, ensuring pets are recorded as part of the family upon intake at American Red Cross shelters and during case management. The funding also supports pet-friendly sheltering along with pet-specific services and resources during emergencies, which the American Red Cross has been utilizing during the 2024 hurricane season.

According to a recent PetSmart Charities survey, 90% of pet parents said they wouldn't leave their home during a disaster if they couldn't bring their pets with them. Those in need of a pet-friendly shelter can use the American Red Cross Sheltering Services

website to find a shelter that can accommodate the entire family.



For more information on keeping pets safe during a crisis and to download a pet preparedness checklist, visit PetSmart Charities

here.

Pet parents and donors can support PetSmart Charities' Disaster Response efforts by donating in PetSmart stores or directly at href="" rel="nofollow" petsmartcharities/disasterfun . Those looking for more information can also follow PetSmart Charities on Instagram and Facebook for ongoing updates on disaster response efforts.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities, while shopping at PetSmart, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit

.



SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED