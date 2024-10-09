Braskem’S Strategic Bond Issuance: Balancing Debt And Market Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem, a leading Latin American petrochemical company, is pricing a new 10-year today with an initial yield of about 8% per year.



This move follows last year's bond issuances totaling $1.85 billion. The company plans to use the funds to repay debts due in 2024 and 2025 and buy back bonds maturing in 2081.



The total amount remains undisclosed, but this issuance represents a crucial step in Braskem's debt management strategy.



The company faces ongoing challenges in the and seeks to improve its position through this move.



Several major banks are coordinating the bond offering, including Citi, Itaú BBA, Morgan Stanley , Santander, and SMBC Nikko.







Other participating banks include Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, and Mizuho, highlighting global interest in Braskem's financial activities.



Recent developments have pressured Braskem's credit ratings. In September 2024, S&P Global Ratings revised the company's outlook to negative due to slower-than-expected recovery in petrochemical spreads.

Braskem's Financial Outlook

S&P now forecasts Braskem's EBITDA margin to be around 9%. They also project a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 5x by the end of 2024.



Similarly, Fitch Ratings revised Braskem's outlook to negative in June 2024 while maintaining a BB+ rating. These actions reflect the ongoing difficulties in the petrochemical sector and Braskem's efforts to navigate them.



The 8% yield on this new bond issuance reveals current investor perceptions of risk associated with Braskem and the broader petrochemical industry.



It also aligns with Brazil's general interest rate environment. In September 2024, the central bank raised its benchmark rate to 10.75%.



This bond issuance marks a significant financial step for Braskem as it strives to optimize its capital structure and address upcoming debt maturities.



Market participants will closely watch the success of this offering and its final pricing. These factors will serve as indicators of investor confidence in Braskem and the Latin American corporate debt market.



In short, as Braskem navigates these financial waters, stakeholders remain attentive to the company's performance.



The success of this bond issuance could impact Braskem's future growth plans and market position. It may also influence other companies' financial strategies in the region.

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108763602