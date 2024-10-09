Boyce Thompson Arboretum Receives Transformative $750,000 Gift From Resolution Copper To Enhance Educational Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUPERIOR, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Boyce Thompson Arboretum (BTA) is proud to announce a landmark three-year funding agreement totaling $750,000 from Copper. This significant will elevate and expand the Arboretum's educational initiatives, with a particular focus on the Copper Corridor communities.

The funding will enable BTA to undertake key projects, including the comprehensive renovation of the Children's Garden, the development of an extensive outreach program for local within the Copper Corridor, and the creation of innovative, immersive learning experiences for visitors of all ages. In the first year, efforts will center on designing and implementing the initial phase of the Children's Garden renovation, hiring an Education Director, and conducting teacher workshops to develop STEM-focused curricula tailored to the needs of Copper Corridor schools.

"We are deeply grateful to Resolution Copper for their unwavering support and commitment to education and community engagement," said Kim Gray, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "This partnership will significantly enhance our ability to provide vital educational opportunities that foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of desert plants, wildlife, and ecosystems."

Key initiatives supported by this agreement include:



Children's Garden Renovation : Creating an interactive, child-friendly nature exploratorium, with phase one focusing on the installation of nature play stations.

Education Director : Supporting the crucial work of the Education Department in developing engaging programs and fostering partnerships with local schools and community organizations.

Teacher Workshops : Developing STEM-focused curricula and providing ongoing support and training for teachers in the Copper Corridor. Outreach Vehicle : Acquiring a co-branded vehicle to facilitate access to schools and deliver educational programs on-site.

In the subsequent years, the funding will sustain these initiatives, with further phases of the Children's Garden renovation, the introduction of an Outreach Coordinator to assist with educational outreach, and the development of the Ayer Lake Learning Center and Discovery Trail.

"I am appreciative of the support provided by Resolution Copper. This funding will allow us to expand our educational initiatives at the Arboretum and create learning opportunities within the Copper Corridor," shared Dr. Lyana Guevara, Director of Education at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. " These programs will provide educational outreach to all schools within the Copper Corridor and standards-aligned, professional development opportunities for educators to improve student performance and inspire them to pursue careers in STEM-related fields."

"Resolution Copper is honored to partner with Boyce Thompson Arboretum in support of their vital mission of education, research, and conservation," said Bryan Seppala, Principal Advisor of Economic Development and Social Investment of Resolution Copper. "We believe in the transformative power of education and are excited to see the profound impact this funding will have on the Copper Corridor communities."

In recognition of this generous support, Resolution Copper will be acknowledged as the Lead Education Sponsor on BTA's website, educational materials, and donor wall. They will also receive presenting sponsor recognition for the Children's Garden, Discovery Trail, and Ayer Lake Learning Center, as well as signature sponsor recognition for the annual Green Gala.

For information on corporate sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to:

Allison Lester, Director of Development

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

(520) 689-4588

[email protected]

About Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden, is managed by the nonprofit Boyce Thompson Southwestern Arboretum 501(c)(3). The 372-acre facility has nearly five miles of paths and trails through plant exhibits from 11 of the world's deserts, a native riparian habitat, and colorful specialty gardens. Find more information at btarboretum.



About Resolution Copper

The Resolution Copper project is a proposed underground mine that will be developed by re-using the disturbed footprint of the historic Magma Copper mine, in the Copper Triangle of Arizona. The project is a joint venture owned by Rio Tinto (55%) and BHP (45%). The ore deposit lies nearly 7,000 feet below the earth's surface. It represents one of the most significant untapped copper deposits today. The mine has the potential to supply nearly 25% of US copper demand as well as other strategic materials and critical minerals.

Media Contact:

Sharon Elliott

Director of Marketing and Communications

(520) 689-4567

[email protected]

SOURCE Boyce Thompson Arboretum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED