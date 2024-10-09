ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CALL
Allegiant travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT ) has scheduled its third quarter 2024 financial results conference call for Wednesday, October 30 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at . The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.
Allegiant – Together We FlyTM
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart,
focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most.
Since 1999,
Allegiant Air
has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations
with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at
.
Media Inquiries: [email protected]
Investor Inquiries: Sherry Wilson: [email protected]
