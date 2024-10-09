Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP Expands Elite White-Collar Defense Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Defense Attorney, Lillian Chu

The boutique litigation firm added former Public Defender Lillian Chu to its trial team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Downtown litigation boutique Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP expanded its elite white-collar defense and trial practice with the addition of partner Lillian Chu , the firm announced Wednesday.An experienced trial lawyer and former Federal Public Defender, Ms. Chu represents individuals and businesses faced with high-stakes criminal, civil, and regulatory challenges. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and complex litigation in state and federal courts.From 2018 to 2024, Ms. Chu was a Deputy Federal Public Defender in the Central District of California, where she represented individuals in federal criminal prosecutions through all stages of investigation and trial. Ms. Chu was lead trial attorney on a diverse docket of federal criminal matters, including defense of bank and healthcare fraud, mail and wire fraud, embezzlement, insider trading, drug distribution/trafficking, firearm violations, and violent crimes. Ms. Chu has tried cases in the Central District of California, the Southern District of New York, and the District of Columbia. She also has an excellent record of obtaining case-dispositive rulings on pretrial motions and successful diversion resolutions.“We are thrilled to welcome Lillian to our team,” said Rachel Fiset.“Lillian's trial experience, methodical approach to litigation, and mentorship are an absolute asset to our growing team.”Prior to working with the Federal Public Defender's office, Ms. Chu was a litigator at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, where she represented individuals and corporations in government and internal investigations, white-collar criminal defense, and complex civil litigation. Ms. Chu graduated from Loyola Law School Order of the Coif, where she served on the Loyola Law Review. She received her undergraduate degree from UCLA.Firm co-founder Michael Zweiback said Wednesday that the depth of Chu's experience would be invaluable to the firm's white-collar clients."Lillian has tremendous trial experience in complex white-collar cases from her time in private practice and, most recently, the Federal Public Defender's Office in Los Angeles. She has proven herself to be a rising star among white-collar lawyers,” said Zweiback.“We are very lucky to have her join our team of highly accomplished trial lawyers."Ms. Chu is a member of the Loyola Law School Board of Governors. She has also served for over a decade on the Board of Directors of APAIT, an organization that provides HIV/AIDS, homelessness, mental health, addiction, and LGTBQ+ social services in Los Angeles and Orange County. Beyond her pro bono work, Lillian is currently serving as a commissioner on the Commission for Judicial Nominees Evaluation for the California State Bar.# # #Zweiback Fiset & Zalduendo LLP is a premier law firm comprised of elite attorneys representing a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, corporate executives, public officials, and government entities, achieving remarkable results in complex litigation, government investigations, and white-collar criminal defense.

