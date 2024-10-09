Canada – Ontario Funding 213 Projects To Enhance The Resilience Of Agricultural Lands

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) STRAFFORDVILLE, Ontario – The of Canada and Ontario have awarded over $12.2 million in support to 213 projects designed to help farmers make their agricultural lands more healthy and resilient.

The funding, through the first intake of the Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program, is supporting the planting of grasslands and trees, reducing tillage, and creating water retention ponds. These improvements help farmers increase their resilience against extreme weather events and enhance the of their soil and water, while boosting biodiversity on their properties.

“Our hardworking farmers face many challenges that are outside of their control, especially when it comes to extreme weather events and the impacts from climate change,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal minister of agriculture and agri-food.“Through the Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program, we can help them protect their land against these unpredictable challenges so they can continue to grow and succeed for generations to come.”

“We want to support our world-class Ontario farmers with lasting on-farm improvements to help secure long-term growth and environmental resilience for a stronger agri-food sector,” said Rob Flack, minister of agriculture, food and agribusiness.“We strongly encourage our farmers to apply and take advantage of the Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program, as funding remains available and open for new applications. This is an exceptional opportunity that we want extended across Ontario's almost $51 billion agricultural sector.”

Funding amounts vary according to the type and scope of the project. As funding is still available through the second intake of the initiative which opened on June 3, 2024, farmers are encouraged to apply through the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association website . Eligible applicants could receive $30 per acre for reduced tillage, and up to $25,000 per acre for the establishment of new wetlands on agricultural lands.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year (2023-2028), $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment cost-shared 60 percent federally and 40 percent provincially/territorially for programs designed and delivered by the provinces and territories.

