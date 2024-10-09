Ginger Bar & Restaurant From Hertford Won Hertfordshire Restaurant Of The Year ARTA 2024 Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2024 have finally been announced where, Ginger Bar & Restaurant was crowned the coveted title of "Hertfordshire Restaurant of the Year ". The award ceremony took place this weekend on 6th October at Royal Lancaster, London .

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. ARTA 2024 welcomed a guest list consisting of the nation's most respected curry restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the Asian culinary industry. The event was attended by Patsy Kensit (Actress & Singer). Julius Francis (Professional Boxer), Leila Russack (Singer & Songwriter), Jackie St Clair (Model) and Subrina Hussain (CEO of NTV Europe) among many others.

The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters Samantha Simmonds and Richard Jones (Magician) . Interspersing the awards presentation was a curated world-class entertainment, including a performance by singers Muza and Rubayyat Jahan.

After a rigorous process that includes criteria such as customer nominations, aggregated review scores, food hygiene ratings, and assessment of a panel of judges- Ginger Bar & Restaurant eventually won the prestigious " Hertfordshire - Restaurant of the Year ".

At the event, ARTA founder Mohammed Munim said, "Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2024 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who continue to stand as pillars of excellence in the UK's hospitality industry. As the original and premier awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating the best of the UK's Asian restaurant and takeaway sector, we honour your unwavering commitment and passion, which continue to bring unparalleled flavours and experiences to diners across the nation, even in the face of adversity.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed guests who have joined us in this celebration tonight.

This industry is not just about food; it represents the beauty and strength of multiculturalism in the UK. ARTA 2024 celebrates you, the champions of this journey, for your enduring contribution to our culinary landscape"

Chief red carpet guest Patsy Kensit spoke at the ceremony yesterday,“I'm delighted to be part of ARTA 2024. The talent and passion of the chefs are truly inspiring, and it's an honour to celebrate such exceptional cuisine with this wonderful community”.

Cambridge Regional College & ARTA Ambassador Graham Taylor said during the awards ceremony,“I'm honoured to be part of ARTA's journey. Since its establishment, I've had the pleasure of tasting incredible dishes and working with talented chefs who continue to deliver exceptional cuisine. ARTA brings together a special and inclusive community, and I'm proud to be a part of it.”