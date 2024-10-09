Kuwait Police Asset Convicted Member Of Ruling Family

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- A member of the ruling family, who was convicted on drug charges, has been arrested, the Kuwaiti of Interior announced on Wednesday.

The security services were able to track down the wanted man and arrest him after a careful process of surveillance and investigations, according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

The Ministry vowed to continue applying the rule of law on everybody, including the members of the ruling family, without exceptions to ensure justice and equality. (end)

