Egypt PM: Rapid Development Of Sinai Essential For Nat'l Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Mustafa Madbouly stated Wednesday that his is keen on accelerating Sinai Peninsula development at the fastest pace due to its importance for the state national security.

In a news following the Cabinet meeting, Madbouly argued that Sinai development is crucial for boosting Egypt's national security and safeguarding the Peninsula's potential and resources.

He affirmed that the Egyptian are strong and fully prepared to defend the nation's borders and resources at this delicate time.

The region undergoes a particularly extraordinary time and if a regional war erupted its repercussions would be serious and could force the government to restore to a war- time economy to deal with it, the Egyptian Premier warned.

He underlined the need for more governance and rationalization of expenditure and consumption to be prepared for the worst case scenarios in the region.

Premier Madbouly highlighted the government's efforts to provide essential services and meet basic needs despite unprecedented challenges.

"Despite all these surrounding circumstances, the Egyptian state is keen on achieving economic growth and improving the investment climate."

He pointed out international agencies have projected positive future outlook for Egyptian economy.

Egypt has proven its ability to weather crises and navigate through extremely difficult circumstances, he clarified, adding that the government is embarking on a series of measures and policies to deal with developments.

Some scenarios have emerged recently expecting that the war in Lebanon will last for a long time and therefore Egypt needs to take them into considering while setting their future plans, he said. (end)

