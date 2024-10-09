Iran's FM To Attend 3+3 Regional Platform Meeting In Türkiye

Iran's FM To Attend 3+3 Regional Platform Meeting In Türkiye
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to participate in
the upcoming meeting of the 3+3 regional platform in Türkiye, as
reported by Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan
Habibollahzadeh, Azernews reports.
This third meeting, aimed at fostering peace and cooperation
among Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, will
be hosted in Türkiye.
The 3+3 platform is designed to enhance collaboration among the
six countries in the South Caucasus region. Although Georgia has
been invited multiple times to engage in this format, it has yet to
join the discussions.
The inaugural meeting of the platform took place in Moscow in
December 2021.
