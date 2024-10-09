عربي


Iran's FM To Attend 3+3 Regional Platform Meeting In Türkiye

10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to participate in the upcoming meeting of the 3+3 regional platform in Türkiye, as reported by Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Azernews reports.

This third meeting, aimed at fostering peace and cooperation among Türkiye, Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia, will be hosted in Türkiye.

The 3+3 platform is designed to enhance collaboration among the six countries in the South Caucasus region. Although Georgia has been invited multiple times to engage in this format, it has yet to join the discussions.

The inaugural meeting of the platform took place in Moscow in December 2021.

AzerNews

