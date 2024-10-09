Russians Concentrating Assault Groups Near Robotyne, Pryiutne In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are concentrating the assault groups personnel at the front positions near the settlements of Robotyne and Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia region; however, the Ukrainian intelligence has not yet spotted the formation of offensive groupings.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, during a television broadcast.

"Regarding whether they (Russian - ed.) have already begun their more active assault actions in Zaporizhzhia region near Robotyne and Pryiutne: they have not yet started these assaults. However, I want to say that the enemy is already concentrating personnel from these assault groups at the front positions," he said.

According to him, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance and search operations to detect fire assets. It is also estimated that in about three to five days or a week, enemy assault actions with small infantry groups may begin.

"As of now, our intelligence has not detected the formation of offensive groupings. These assault groups are being formed from the Russian units and formations operating in this direction. In particular, these are motorized rifle units and their airborne assault troops. Additionally, other units are being created to secure the positions. This means that the assault group will consist of small infantry groups of five to ten people. They will carry out the assaults, followed by securing groups that will hold these captured positions," the spokesperson added.

He noted that the overall situation in the south is complicated due to daily enemy shelling. The occupiers carry out at least 200-250 artillery strikes daily, using rockets, aviation, drones, and conducting assault actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops may soon begin assault actions in the direction of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.