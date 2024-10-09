OneLayer and Nokia Reach Partnership to Offer Zero-Trust Network Access via MXIE Platform, Accelerating Secure Transition to Industry 4.0 OT Use Cases.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a leader in securing and managing enterprise private 5G/LTE OT networks, today announced its partnership with to integrate its Zero-Trust, Zero-Touch security and asset management solutions on the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform. This partnership benefits Nokia to offer OneLayer's advanced security and asset management capabilities as part of its Industrial Application Catalog.

OneLayer and Nokia Reach Partnership to Offer Zero-Trust Access via MXIE Platform, Accelerating Secure Transition to Industry 4.0 OT Use Cases.

Under this agreement, OneLayer's solutions will be bundled with the Nokia Private Wireless network offerings, providing a "OneLayer Inside" option available through any Nokia seller or reseller worldwide. This partnership will allow enterprises deploying private wireless networks to enhance from OneLayer's industry-leading security measures and automated asset management right from the start, ensuring seamless, secure operations.

The integration of OneLayer's technology into the Nokia MXIE platform allows for one-touch installation, significantly reducing complexity and speeding up deployment. Customers will gain comprehensive asset management capabilities and Zero-Trust security, addressing critical needs in today's rapidly evolving industrial environment.

"OneLayer's partnership with Nokia represents a significant milestone in our mission to secure private networks at scale. By becoming a part of the Nokia

MXIE platform, OneLayer is now positioned to help more enterprises worldwide achieve secure and efficient operations from day one," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer, "Embedding our solution into private wireless networks enables hassle-free, straightforward and secure systems, and for Nokia, helps build crucial protection for all use cases."

"Nokia and OneLayer are driven by a shared commitment to customer-centric satisfaction. As part of the MXIE, OneLayer's solutions will provide customers with a plug-and-play marketplace experience, offering unmatched flexibility and ease of integration." said Stephan Litjens, Vice President, CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions. This partnership underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving digitalization needs of our customers, who can now enjoy a robust, scalable solution that simplifies the adoption of private 5G/LTE networks while ensuring security is never compromised."

Deployment of OneLayer solution in leading customers kicked off in Q3 2024, with further showcases planned at major industry events such as MWC Vegas and MWC Barcelona. This collaboration with Nokia is poised to deliver significant value to both current and future customers, meeting the growing global demand for even more secure private enterprise networks.

About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit .

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.



As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.



With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.



