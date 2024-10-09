Namma Yatri Launches Operation In Kalaburagi To Empower Drivers And Citizens In Kalyana Karnataka

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kalaburagi, Karnataka, October 9, 2024 – Namma Yatri (NY), the Bengaluru-based mobility app focused on empowering drivers, has officially launched its operations in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Known for its successful initiatives in cities like Bengaluru, Mysore, and Tumkur, Namma Yatri is transforming by leveraging ONDC and empowering drivers. Kalaburagi MLA Shri. Allamprabhu Patil officially flagged off the launch today along with other officials from the department who were also present at the event.



After a month-long trial in Kalaburagi, the app has received an enthusiastic response from the driver community. Drivers have quickly adopted the platform and are actively promoting it to their customers. In September alone, nearly 5,000 trips were completed, demonstrating strong interest and approval. Currently, approximately 600 drivers are actively using Namma Yatri in Kalaburagi, making significant strides in reshaping daily commutes in the region. Following Kalaburagi, driver communities in other parts of the Kalyana Karnataka region-namely Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayanagara-plan to launch Namma Yatri soon.



Supporting the initiative, Shri Priyank Kharge, Honorable Minister, remarked, "As Kalyana Karnataka grows both economically and socially, the need for affordable, accessible, and efficient transportation is crucial. I commend Namma Yatri and its drivers for their launch in the region. By empowering local drivers and offering affordable, convenient rides, Namma Yatri is improving livelihoods and enhancing mobility for citizens. I look forward to seeing this model adopted by drivers across all towns in the state."



What sets Namma Yatri apart is its grassroots support, with enrollment primarily driven by word-of-mouth and recommendations. Kalaburagi, known for its vibrant auto-rickshaw culture, is embracing this initiative to modernize urban mobility for its citizens. Following the success of the Kalaburagi launch, Namma Yatri is encouraging driver communities in other cities and districts to spearhead their own local launches. These community-led efforts will be key in expanding the initiative, as local communities drive this transformation.



The expansion into Kalaburagi marks a significant milestone for Namma Yatri, with the driver community at the heart of its success. The enthusiasm and support from drivers provide a strong foundation for transforming auto-rickshaw commuting in the region.



Mr. Naveen Kumar, a community ambassador for Namma Yatri, shared his experience: "With Namma Yatri, we drivers feel empowered. It's easy for customers to book rides, and they get picked up right at their doorstep. The fares are fair and transparent, which builds trust with passengers. We earn more, and customers are happy with the lower costs and better service. It's a win-win for both drivers and the people of Kalaburagi."



Earlier this year, drivers in Tumkur launched their services on Namma Yatri, completing over 1.6 lakh trips and earning more than ₹1 crore. This success underscores Namma Yatri's commitment to making technology accessible to drivers, helping them increase their income while providing customers with cost-effective transportation.



With a growing community of 2.2 lakh drivers and over 45 lakh customers, Namma Yatri facilitates around 1.4 lakh trips daily across three cities in Karnataka. As an open platform, it continues to expand its impact, driven by the active participation of local communities.



About Namma Yatri



Namma Yatri is India's leading open mobility app, developed by Juspay Technologies with the mission to empower drivers by providing direct access to customers without intermediaries. Built on the Open Mobility Protocol (ONDC), Namma Yatri delivers convenient, affordable, and safe transportation solutions at scale. To date, drivers have completed over 5 Crore trips, collectively earning ₹900 crore without any commissions.

User :- Mohamed Rizwan H

Email :...