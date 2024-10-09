Kuwait Finance Min. Discusses With Microsoft Digitizing Department
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and investment and the Acting Minister of Oil Dr. Nora Al-Fassam held talks on Wednesday with Microsoft Deputy CEO Angela Heise on plans to render the Ministry a pioneering digital department.
The ministry said in a statement that the Microsoft officer explored the conglomerate's potentials to support the State of Kuwait in its efforts to accelerate digital transformation, beef up cyber security and the AI usage within its 2035 development strategy.
The two sides agreed on holding other meetings and publicizing success of the e-messaging system, recently overhauled with Microsoft high-tech and the AI applications. (end)
