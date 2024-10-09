Turkiye: We Aim To Increase Trading With UAE To USD 40 Billion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 9 (KUNA) - Turkish Trade Omer Bolat announced that his country is aiming to increase trading with the UAE to USD 40 Billion within five years.

In a post on the X, Bolat mentioned that he received a delegation of Emirati businessmen led by Mohammed Al Otaiba, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday.

He noted that the bilateral trade volume between Turkey and the UAE exceeded USD 20 billion last year, reflecting a 107% increase compared to the previous year.

"Our main goal under the bilateral trade agreement and comprehensive economic partnership is to raise trade volume to $40 billion within five years," he said.

The minister emphasized that both countries have significant potential to establish new partnerships in various sectors.

Bolat stressed that enhancing cooperation between Turkey and the UAE in various fields will create new opportunities at both the bilateral and regional levels.

In related news, the Ankara Chamber of Commerce signed a "Goodwill Protocol" with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to develop trade relations between them.

A statement from the Ankara Chamber of Commerce indicated that the signing of the protocol took place in Ankara in the presence of its chairman, Gأ1⁄4rsel Baran, and Mohammed Al Otaiba.

The protocol includes issues such as developing bilateral trade relations, establishing joint projects and partnerships, and providing mutual technical support.

It also covers organizing visits and holding conferences and mutual meetings between businessmen and exchanging experiences between the members of both chambers.

Baran stated that the UAE is one of Turkey's most important trading partners in the Gulf region, noting that they aim to cooperate in various fields.

For his part, Al Otaiba mentioned that trade between the two countries has seen an increase over the past five years. (end)

