Kuwait Handball Tourney Kicks Off

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The 58th round of Kuwait handball league kicked off on Wednesday with Fhaheel beating Sahel 21-20 scoring its second victory in the (2024-2025). Khaitan made its first triumph conquering Tadamon 22-33. Tomorrow the championship proceeds with Yarmuk playing against Kazma and Arabi against Burgan at Saad Al-Abdullah closed stadiums. (end) hms

