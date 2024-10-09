France To Hold Conference For Lebanon Oct. 24 -- Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- France declared on Wednesday it would hold an international for supporting Lebanon on October 24.

The of foreign affairs said in a statement that Paris would organize the ministerial meeting upon an initiative by President Emmanuelle and in tandem with a fresh Middle East tour by Foreign Jean-Noelle Barro.

It indicated that the planned conference would include representatives of "Lebanon's partners," the United Nations, the European Inion, international and regional organizations and civil society entities.

The forecast convention aims at mobilizing the international community for emergency response to the needs of the Lebanese and allocating aid for the afflicted nation namely the armed forces.

With respect of the dangerous and deep political-humanitarian crisis, the statement re-affirmed the pending need to halt hostilities and reach a diplomatic solution on the basis of the UN resolution 1701, as well as allowing the displaced in both Lebanon and Israel to return home.

It also affirmed the necessity of electing a president for Lebanon, as the preliminary step to re-activate the political institutions, "and we support the efforts exerted in this respect." (end)

