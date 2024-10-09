Elysأ©E: Fifth Visit To Paris For Ukrainian President Since War Began

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 9 (KUNA) - The French presidential palace announced on Wednesday that President Emmanuel will host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace tomorrow, Thursday.

The Elysأ©e stated in a press release that this will be Zelenskyy's fifth visit to Paris since the start of the "aggressive" Russian war on Ukraine, following Macron's visit to a military camp in the Grand Est region where a Ukrainian brigade is being trained.

The statement confirmed that this meeting will provide an opportunity for Macron to affirm France's commitment to continue offering steadfast support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the long term, alongside all its partners.

Since the outbreak of the war, France, along with its partners, has decided to support and provide aid to Ukraine in various fields, in order to meet the needs expressed by Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)

