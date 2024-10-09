QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Standard Chartered Bank

Governor of Qatar Central (QCB), H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday with the Chairman of Bank, Dr. José Viñals. Seperately, QCB Governor also met with the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Egyptian Money Laundering and Financing Combating Unit (EMLCU) H E Ahmed Saeed Khalil. During the meetings, they reviewed the latest global developments in and finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.