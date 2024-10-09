عربي


QCB Governor Meets Chairman Of Standard Chartered Bank

10/9/2024 2:58:05 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB), H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday with the Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Dr. José Viñals. Seperately, QCB Governor also met with the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Egyptian Money Laundering and terrorist Financing Combating Unit (EMLCU) H E Ahmed Saeed Khalil. During the meetings, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.

MENAFN09102024000063011010ID1108763321


The Peninsula

