Huawei Boosts Intelligent Talent In ME&CA With ICT Competition 2024-2025

Doha: The 2024-2025 edition of the annual ICT Competition, organised in partnership with UNESCO IITE (Institute for Information Technologies in Education), is back for another year, offering exciting new opportunities for students across the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) to showcase their skills and passion for technology. More than 30,000 from 21 countries across the region are set to participate in the prestigious global competition.

This year's Huawei ICT Competition features a redesigned format aimed at expanding opportunities for the youth. The National Preliminary and National Final stages of the competition will be conducted in-country. For the first time, the Regional Final exams and the Competition Training before the Global Final stage will be conducted in-country.

The Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025 is open to all students from Huawei ICT Academies, universities, colleges, and educational institutions across the Middle East and Central Asia.

Steven Yi (pictured), President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said,“The Huawei ICT Competition represents our commitment to making advanced digital skills more accessible to youth across the Middle East and Central Asia. This competition is not just about recognizing talent; it's about nurturing the digital leaders of tomorrow who will drive innovation and digital transformation in their respective countries.”

The Innovation Competition, now in its third year, returns with a focus on examining participants' capacity for technical innovation and application in the AI and ICT domains.

This initiative challenges participants to design solutions that generate both social and commercial value using Huawei AI-related technologies or combining AI with relevant technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, and mobile internet. Participants will develop software and integrated hardware-software entries to address specific challenges in industries and real-life scenarios.