Honda Introduces Next-Generation Technologies For Honda 0 Series Models At Honda 0 Tech Meeting 2024

TOKYO, Oct 9, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held its“Honda 0 Tech Meeting 2024” and introduced some of the next-generation technologies to be applied to the Honda 0 Series, a completely new EV series Honda is planning to launch in the global starting in 2026.

The Honda 0 Series is being developed with new ideas Honda is generating from“zero” with a new approach to EV development –“Thin, Light, and Wise.” With this development approach, Honda will offer five core values through its EVs.

1) Artistic design that resonates with people

2) Automated Driving/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (AD/ADAS) that ensures safety and peace of mind

3) New value of EV as a“space” for people made possible by the internet of things (IoT) and connected technologies

4) The joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle

5) Outstanding electricity efficiency performance

At CES 2024 held in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. in January of this year, Honda unveiled two concept models of the Honda 0 Series, the Saloon and the Space-Hub. Honda also announced plans to launch a production model of the Saloon in 2026. This production model will be close to the Saloon concept model, and it will be positioned as the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series. Moreover, Honda has also announced plans to introduce a total of seven Honda 0 Series models globally by 2030, including small-, medium- and large-size models.

Honda is planning to unveil a new Honda 0 Series model at CES 2025, scheduled to be held in January 2025. This new model will be the embodiment in product form of the technologies and electrification concept introduced during the Honda 0 Tech Meeting.



Keynote by Chief Executive Officer Chairman of the Board of Directors Toshihiro Mibe

