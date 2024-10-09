UAE Designer Transports Audiences To A Blooming Garden At Moscow Fashion Week

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Moscow Week, the largest fashion event in Eastern Europe and Asia, is currently taking place just steps away from the Kremlin, running from October 4 to 9. The UAE is proudly represented by ANGELO ESTERA, whose presentation has transported the audience in the Russian capital to a stunning paradise garden.

The Elysian Blooms collection, inspired by the beauty of Elysium's flowering plants, features floral motifs, airy fabrics, and a vibrant color palette that invites viewers into a colorful garden. Exquisite evening dresses showcase bold architectural silhouettes, exceptional craftsmanship, and meticulous detail. "Moscow Fashion Week is the gateway to showcase our brand to the luxury designer market in Russia," says Angelo Estera, the brand's creative force.

Joining ANGELO ESTERA on the runway is the Costa Rican brand EVE VALVERDE, which will showcase the collection dedicated to sustainable fashion and artisanal craftsmanship. It is inspired by the lush flora of Costa Rica, with each piece meticulously crafted from natural materials such as organic cotton and linen, highlighting the brand's commitment to sustainability and originality.

Interest in Moscow Fashion Week continues to grow, with over 1,100 designers from different countries applying to participate this season, primarily from Russia. Among the noteworthy Russian brands is INNIKI, whose designs are inspired by the culture of Yakutia-a region in the Russian Far East. Meanwhile, KOSS reimagines the modern urban woman through its innovative creations.

Simultaneously, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is taking place in Moscow, bringing together delegates from more than 100 countries. Among the attendees is Shirene Rifai, Founder and CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, and Susan Sabet, Founding Board Member and Secretary General of Egyptian Fashion & Design Council. At the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, leaders from over 50 countries united to establish the BRICS International Fashion Federation (BRICS IFF), marking a significant evolution in the emerging fashion economy.

This season has solidified Moscow's status as the fifth fashion capital, serving as a vibrant meeting point for fashion professionals worldwide. At the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, experts exchanged insights on brand creation and discussed pressing issues facing the fashion industry, including the integration of AI and sustainability. Throughout Moscow Fashion Week , designers have the opportunity to present their work to a global audience, explore new markets, and evaluate collaborative prospects.

