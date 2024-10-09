Moody's Wins Top Ranking In Chartisrisktech100 For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has been awarded the number-one overall ranking in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2025 report, marking Moody's third consecutive year in the top position.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:

The Chartis RiskTech100 is the most comprehensive study of the world's leading providers of risk and compliance technology. The top ranking recognizes Moody's unmatched ability to provide its customers with a holistic view of their risks through research, data, and analytics.

“Winning the top award from Chartis for a third year in a row is a strong testament to how Moody's stays on the cutting edge of developments in risk management technology,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's.“We seek to constantly innovate across our suite of products and solutions and put new technologies and insights into the hands of our customers as quickly as possible.”

In addition to earning the highest overall position, Moody's won in 12 individual categories:



Market Presence (new)

Strategy

Functionality

Banking

Insurance

Climate Risk

Credit Portfolio Management (new)

Financial Crime – Data

Credit Data – Wholesale

Credit Data – Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO)

Credit Risk for the Banking Book Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL)

“In maintaining its position at the top of the RiskTech100, Moody's has demonstrated its effective and strategic use of the latest technology to enable its data and analytics to be efficiently accessed, distributed, and consumed,” said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis.“Moreover, Moody's continues to expand and develop its analytical tools and functionality across a variety of business lines, from banking to insurance and securitization to compliance.”

The 2025 winners of RiskTech100 were selected through a nearly year-long process involving vendor briefings and discussions with risk technology buyers and end-users. The research directors and lead analysts at Chartis Research then made the final decisions.

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Their goal is to support enterprises that drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance. Chartis strives to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

For more information on Moody's innovation and technology, visit Moodys/Innovation .

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 15,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink