Wolters Kluwer Expands Global Footprint With New UAE Teamcloud Hosting Data Center

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced the expansion of its cloud infrastructure with the launch of a new TeamCloud Hosting Data Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This strategic addition is designed to support the growing number of clients in the Middle East through the provision of enhanced data sovereignty, compliance, and performance.

With the TeamCloud service, organizations can experience enhanced security, reliability, and ease of access, ensuring that internal audit teams stay productive, compliant, and future-ready. The new Microsoft Azure UAE TeamMate Cloud Hosting Data Center is the latest addition to TeamMate data centers available around the world. This expansion allows organizations in the Middle East to store their data locally, meeting regional compliance requirements while benefiting from global best practices.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Audit & Assurance, said: "Our new UAE TeamCloud Hosting Data Center reflects our unwavering commitment to helping businesses in the Middle East thrive. By removing the burden of infrastructure management and offering unparalleled security, we empower our clients to concentrate on what matters most - driving success in their audit and compliance operations.”

Through TeamCloud, organizations eliminate the need to purchase and manage additional hardware, even as their TeamMate database grows. With the involvement of internal IT teams minimized, TeamMate experts fully support the management of servers, monitoring performance, and ensuring optimal system availability. Additionally, clients have full access to TeamMate's dedicated support team for any technical or general inquiries about the TeamMate suite.

Wolters Kluwer Audit & Assurance is a global leader in audit management software with a presence in more than 135 countries. Audit & Assurance is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division. The divisio is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management, Audit and Assurance, and Risk and Regulatory reporting. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

