Aequum Capital Provides $15.0MM In Revolving Line Of Credit To Preeminent Distributor Of Pet Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is excited to announce that it has recently provided a $15 million revolving line of credit to a Denver-based distributor of pet products. This strategic credit facility enables the company to leverage its accounts receivables and inventory, allowing it to bring key supplier payables current and place new inventory orders.

While banks and other lenders hesitated to extend financing due to challenges faced by the company during its transition away from a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, Aequum recognized the one-time nature of these events as well as the strength of the management team and was able to close within fifteen days from term sheet execution. The quick turnaround provided the Company with the needed liquidity to keep inventory orders flowing and supplier relationships intact.

Aequum Capital looks forward to continuing its partnership with the company as it strives to meet the evolving needs of pet product consumers.

About Aequum Capital

Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.



For more information, please go to or contact Geno Ruggles at [email protected] .

